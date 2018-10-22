Divo Café & Bar opens in Calangute

A new hotspot for fusion food and cocktails, Divo Café & Bar, opened in Calangute, last week. The outlet is being pitched as unmatched value proposition in the hospitality industry by its founders, Trivesh Ajgaonkar and Shikar Kumar. The launch was power-packed affair with local industrialists, politicians, tourism industry stakeholders present at the occasion.

Present at the opening were Michael Lobo, deputy speaker, Goa legislative assembly, Manohar Ajgaonkar, minister for tourism along with other dignitaries. Congratulating the co-owners for their first venture, Lobo said, “I am delighted that the café and bar has been conceptualized to give tourists an all new experience of fine dining while simultaneously showcasing Goa’s heritage and culture. I wish this new venture grand success and a prosperous future.”

Co-owner, Trivesh Ajgaonkar will be spearheading the operations at the outlet. He said that the two friends wanted to open a contemporary restaurant that would represent the charming heritage of Goa and draw upon international flavours through an innovative menu. “The next best thing to eating food is talking about it and hence before finalizing our menu we invited food aficionados to try out our dishes and share their valuable feedback with us. Through this exercise, we were finally able to curate our menu that would offer a diverse range of global fusion food along with quick savory bites,” said the young Ajgaonkar.

Divo Café & Bar is located right on the main street of Calangute. The chic interiors are designed by Manuela Mendonca Gomes, Goan illustrator. The contemporary interiors are made special by a wall inspired by illustrator, Mario Miranda. “The Mario Miranda wall is the key element within the café which showcases some of the illustrator’s most noted drawings,” said the founders.