Diversion will trigger water shortage: MBA

PANAJI/SANKHALI: Terming the verdict unfortunate, the Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan (MBA) which spearheaded the fight against Karnataka government’s move to divert water from River Mhadei, said that it will adversely impact Goa and its people.

MBA president Nirmala Sawant said, “We had sought 122 TMC feet of water, but got only 24 TMC feet which is only 20 per cent of our demand. Whereas, Karnataka had asked 36 TMC feet of water and it got 13.5 TMC, which is 40 per cent of their demand,” she said, adding that this is not only injustice to Goa but also to the farmers from Kankumbi and surrounding areas of Karnataka.

Sawant said that MBA was strongly opposing diversion of water to inter-basin, but the Tribunal has allowed diversion of 3.9 TMC feet of water.

“This verdict will affect environment, aquatic life, flora and fauna of Goa besides navigability in river Mandovi will also be affected. I would say Goa is big loser in this case,” she added.

The former minister also stated that allowing Karnataka to divert water from Mhadei basin will affect the beautiful nature of the state, water shortage will adversely affect tourism industry in particular and economy of the state as a whole.

Sawant said that MBA will further study the verdict and discuss it soon and will decide further course of action in this regard.

Meanwhile, environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar, who is also the secretary of Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan, said that Goa is a coastal state and salinity plays an important role in maintaining the equilibrium of Goa’s ecology. Reduction in the flow of water into the Mandovi river will have serious implications on the state of Goa in this age of climate change, he said.

The projected water needs of Goa are high and the state does not trust Karnataka since it will play every gamble to hamper the interest of the Goan, he said.

Goa is a naturally rich state and protecting its environment and ecology is crucial. By allowing water diversion Goa will face numerous problems presently our government is unable to meet the drinking water needs of the population and tourists coming to Goa. From where will Goa bring water for drinking?” he asked.