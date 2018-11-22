District magistrate authorised to auction uninsured vehicles involved in serious accidents

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

If you drive an uninsured vehicle, you may end up losing it if in case it gets involved in an accident as the state government, on Wednesday, issued a notification authorizing the district magistrate (DM) to auction uninsured vehicles involved in serious accident causing death, injury or damage to the property so that the victim of the particular accident gets some compensation.

The ‘new rule’ called the Goa Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rule, 2018 also prohibits courts against release of such uninsured vehicles.

The new provision states that the vehicle in question will be seized by the district magistrate for three months, and if the vehicle owner fails to compensate for the loss then authorities have right to auction the vehicle, and proceeds thereof will be deposited with claims tribunal within 15 days to award compensation to the victim.

The transport department had published a draft notification on October 19 inviting suggestions and objections from the stakeholders to the proposed amendments but no one filed any objections or gave any suggestions during those 15 days.

The new rule 299A says that “no court shall release an uninsured vehicle involved in an accident resulting in death or bodily injury or damage to property unless and until the

registered owner furnishes sufficient security to the satisfaction of the court to pay compensation that may be awarded in a claim case arising out of such accident.”

The rule allows the magistrate having jurisdiction over the area in which accident takes place to auction the uninsured vehicle, and deposit the money with the Motor Vehicle Claims Tribunal (MACT) within 15 days.

“When the motor vehicle not covered for insurance against third party risk, the motor vehicle shall be sold off in the public auction by the magistrate having jurisdiction over the area where the accident had occurred, on expiry of three months of the vehicle being taken in possession by the investigating police officer, and proceeds thereof shall be deposited with the claims tribunal having jurisdiction over the area in question within fifteen days, for purpose of satisfying the compensation that may have been awarded, or may be awarded in a claim case arising out of such accident,” the rule 299B reads.