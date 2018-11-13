Dissatisfied over ‘neglect’ of 2 wards, CCP councillor quits BJP

PANAJI: The dissidence brewing among the senior state-level members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the leadership of the local unit of the party, has now percolated into the younger members of the party, with its councillor at the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Rupesh Halarnkar tendering resignation from the BJP, due to his long-term ignorance by the party.

Halarnkar, who has been a committed member of the party since the past 17 years, was closely associated with the Panaji Mandal of the BJP and involved in a number of social activities. He has been elected as the city councillor on two occasions. He is presently the CCP councillor from ward number 29 in Ribandar.

Speaking to this daily, Halarnkar said that he had been trying without any success to contact the party leadership over the development of his ward number 29 as well as ward number 30, represented by his wife Arti. “They have not been responding to me for so long now,” he added, pointing out that even after tendering my resignation from the party at the BJP office some 15 days ago, due to this gross ignorance, he has not received any response from the party.

“They seem to be just not bothered,” the CCP councillor stated, maintaining that he could understand the inability of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to meet him since he is presently ill. “However I don’t understand why the state BJP leadership is averse to meeting me,” he maintained.

The two wards in Ribandar are generally considered neglected as they fall on the outskirts of the capital city. Interestingly, a number of projects had been announced for the Ribandar suburb under the Smart City Mission. However, in spite of the fact that Sidharth Kunkalienkar, who heads these works under the Mission being a prominent member of the Panaji BJP Mandal, the projects are failing to take off.

Speaking further, Halarnkar said that there are many members of the Panaji Mandal of BJP, who are dissatisfied at the working of the party. “I am very sad to leave the party after having worked so much for its growth for all these years, as also know that the party would be damaged in the state, looking at the way it is functioning here,” he added, pointing out, “But then they have not left me with any option.”

It may be recalled that the senior members of the party like Laxmikant Parsekar, Francis D’Souza and Rajendra Arlekar, among others have already expressed their resentment towards the state party leadership.