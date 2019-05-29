Disqualification petition against Vishwajit: Lobo says order ready

Panaji: Acting Speaker Michael Lobo said on Tuesday that the order on disqualification petition filed against Health Minister and Valpoi BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane is ready and can be pronounced at any time.

Responding to a media question, Lobo said that the disqualification petition filed against Vishwajit is in the final stage and order in that regard may be pronounced before June 4 or may be after that.

“The arguments in the disqualification petition are over and the final order is ready. We have already taken legal opinion on it. It can be pronounced at any time,” he said. Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar had filed a disqualification petition against Vishwajit for resigning as Congress MLA soon after taking oath in March 2017 to join BJP.

Speaking further at the Assembly complex, Lobo said that a special session would be summoned on June 4 with a single-point agenda to elect the new Speaker.

The post of Speaker has been left vacant after Pramod Sawant was sworn-in as Chief Minister of the state in March, after the demise of Manohar Parrikar. Lobo, who is the deputy Speaker, has been officiating as the Speaker in the absence of one.

Lobo said that he is not in the race to be the next Speaker, as he feels that being in that position, he would not be able to raise the issues concerning the state.

He said that another set of disqualification petition against BJP MLAs Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar has been pending for hearing. “We will soon issue notices to both the respondents in this regard,” he said.

MGP MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar has filed a disqualification petition against Ajgaonkar and Pauskar after they broke away from the MGP to join BJP in March 2019.