Disqualification petition against me has no meaning, says Vishwajit

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Alleging that the Congress party and its leaders have become irrelevant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Saturday said that the disqualification petition filed by the Opposition against him has no meaning since he is not an MLA now.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Vishwajit called Congressmen a bunch of jokers and the disqualification petition filed against him a joke. He said that the Congress is just trying to create an atmosphere through media that there is resistant against the government.

The Health Minister said that the BJP-led government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar is stable and added that the claim made by Congress of forming an alternative government is an attempt to remain in the news.

“The alliance is stable under Parrikar’s leadership and Congress will not form government in the state in the next five years. Thus it is just a myth. We are working happily under the leadership of Parrikar and the government is functioning smoothly. We have discussed the prevailing situation created by Congress with Goa Forward leader Vijai Sardesai and others and have ensured that this government is working as per the common minimum programme,” the Health Minister said.

Stating that nobody from the ruling side is interested in joining Congress party, Vishwajit criticised leader of Opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar stating that he has no vision and no knowledge of any issue. “Thus it shows the bankruptcy of Congress party,” he said.

The former Congress MLA also predicted that Congress will be whitewashed under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha election to be held in 2019 and said that the party’s seats will go down from 44 to 20.

Criticising All India Congress Committee secretary Girish Chodankar and chairman of legal cell of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Ramakant Khalap, the former Valpoi MLA said that Congress is selling a dream of forming government after by-elections in Valpoi and Panaji constituencies.

“There is no threat to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Valpoi. Let Goa desk in-charge of Congress A Chella Kumar come with his 15 MLAs to campaign against me in the ensuing by-election in Valpoi,” Vishwajit said adding that he took the decision to join BJP in the interest of the people of Sattari and that he has the support of the people on the basis of which he will win the bypoll comfortably.

Vishwajit said that Chella Kumar is a stranger to him and added that he should keep in mind that this is Goa and not Tamil Nadu. He alleged that Chella Kumar is equally responsible for the debacle of Congress in Goa.

“There is still infighting going on in Congress even after their failure to form government post result of assembly election. Congress MLAs are still demanding the ouster of GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro which is shameful and it only shows how this party has became irrelevant,” Vishwajit said.