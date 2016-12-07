Dispose of N Goa rent-a-car operators’ plea in 6 weeks: High Court to govt

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the state government to dispose of the application of rent-a-cab operators within six weeks. With no positive response from the state government over issuance of rent-a-car permits in North Goa, the North Goa Rent a Cab Association (NGRCA) had moved the High Court of Bombay at Goa.

Rohan Kalangutkar, spokesperson for the association told this daily, “The High Court has directed the state government to decide on the application by rent-a-cab operators under the North Goa Rent-a-Cab Association within six weeks.”

The state government while opposing the petition contended that the applicant association was not fulfilling the mandatory condition of all-India permits, when they had applied for licence in July 2016. However, the association said that it will get all-India permits and so the High Court directed the state government to decide the application within 6 weeks.

NGRCA had claimed that the state government has exceeded its authority and that under the Central Motor Vehicles Act, it is clear that the central government alone is authorised to frame rules applicable to rent-a-cab scheme, and state government has no power or authority to impose moratorium on the rent-a-cab scheme. The NGRCA plea mentions that impugned inaction is violation of rent-a-cab scheme, a beneficial scheme and therefore the impugned inaction is arbitrary, unconstitutional and illegal and cannot be countenanced under any law.