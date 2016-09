DISPLAYING INNOVATION: An eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh is installed at the Chimbalkarin sabha mandap, Marcel, by Kirtikumar Prabhu of the Mashel Kala Premee

DISPLAYING INNOVATION DISPLAYING INNOVATION: An eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh is installed at the Chimbalkarin sabha mandap, Marcel, by Kirtikumar Prabhu of the Mashel Kala Premee Please like & share: front