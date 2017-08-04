Display board: GSPCB asked to stop construction in Ambedkar garden

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Friday, said that he has asked the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) to stop the construction of a structure in the city Ambedkar garden, presently underway for putting up a pollution display board, and pollution detection equipments.

Making a statement in the state legislative assembly, Parrikar said that the government would be providing alternate place to the GSPCB to put up this board. “It was not proper to put up the structure in the garden,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the St Cruz MLA, Antonio Fernandes, by way of a Zero Hour Mention brought to the notice of the House that the Panaji-Ribandar causeway has become very dangerous for the commuters since there is no protection in the form of railings and barricades.

“This causeway has become an accident prone zone,” he observed, demanding that CCTV cameras should also be put up on the causeway to check the speed limit of the travelling vehicles.

The Minister for Public Works, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that the causeway is very old and needs lot of repairs.

“The Chief Minister will call a meeting to discuss these repairs,” he added, maintaining that the beautification of the causeway is also under consideration of the government.