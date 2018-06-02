Dismantling of illegal structures begins on pavement near CoP jetty

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) on Friday began the work of removing the illegal structures on the pavement of the Captain of Ports (CoP) building up to the reception centre of the Big Daddy (Maharaja) Casino adjacent to the Dayanand Bandodkar Road near the Old Secretariat.

The GSIDC is likely to remove all the encroachments and illegalities by Saturday evening. The action from the GSIDC came a day after inspecting the Captain of Ports jetty in Panaji.

The Congress workers had taken a morcha at the jetty demanding that the pavement be cleared for the use of general public by removing the illegal additions and the encroachment by the casino operators, who have illegally occupied the pavement.

Srinet Kotwale, the managing director of GSIDC, had carried out inspection of the site and ordered that additions to the barricades which were erected some six years back while undertaking the construction of the jetty be removed.

The action by the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) over the encroachment by the casino operator will immediately follow once GSIDC completes its work of removing the barricades, said officials. “As soon as we receive

information that GSIDC has cleared the barricades, we will take action and clear the encroachment on the pavement,” said CCP Commissioner Ajit Roy.

An inspection by the officials of the CCP of the space allotted to the Big Daddy (Maharaja) Casino at the Captain of Ports jetty had found gross violations by the casino management.