Dismal standing for GU

Panaji: National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union ministry of human resource development on Monday announced rankings for nationwide universities and educational institutions in various categories for the year 2019, with the rank of the Goa University slipping down by 25 places, from the 68th position, last year to 93rd position, this year, in the universities category, with the score of 38.76.

Two years ago Goa University stood at the 64th position, while a year earlier in 2016 it was placed at 20th position. The sole university in the state, however, managed to retain its position in the top 100 universities in the country.

The Goa Institute of Management secured 50th rank amongst the top 100 management Institutes across India with the score 44.72, while the Goa College of Pharmacy was adjudged at the 43rd position amongst top 100 pharmacy colleges in India, scoring 43.07.

The National Institute of Technology-Goa secured 87th position in top 100 engineering colleges in the country, with the score 37.06. However, none of the colleges in Goa featured in the ranking. Furthermore, no academic institution in Goa featured in the overall top 100 academic institutions across India.

The report card of the Goa University informs that it has more than 80 per cent of buildings with lifts/ ramps, and has provision for walking aids, including wheelchairs and transportation from one building to another for handicapped students.

In the five parameters of evaluation, the Goa University received scores out of 100 as: teaching, learning and resources (TLR) – 52.81, research and professional practice (RP) – 14.46, graduation outcomes (GO) – 66.29, outreach and inclusivity (OI) – 51.60 and perception (PR) – 1.63.

The fourth edition of the ranking for the top universities and educational institutions were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, topped the HRD ministry’s national ranking of higher education institutes, while Bangalore’s Indian Institute of Science and Delhi’s Miranda House were adjudged Best University and Best College respectively.

The IISc-Bangalore and IIT-Delhi have been ranked second and third in the overall rankings of higher educational institutions. Of top 10 institutes, seven are the Indian institutes of technology. The Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Banaras Hindu University ranked 7th and 10th respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that recent expansion of higher education in India has widened access and improved equity. “Even so, quality remains a concern. While there are islands of excellence, both in the public and private sectors, overall standards are uneven,” he observed.

“As our higher education infrastructure continues to grow and enrolment rises, it is important to lift the bar,” the President stated at the award function, pointing out that a nuanced approach is essential to ensure that higher education not only fulfils individual aspirations, but also achieves national goals and priorities.”

Congratulating all participants, Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said that he was happy to see steady increase in participation of colleges and universities in the India Rankings, year after year, since its inception in 2016.

“I am happy to note that institutions are taking India Rankings seriously and taking steps to improve their rankings,” he added, stating that colleges and universities have even set up special committees to look into their performance and take measures to improve their rankings.

A total of 3,127 institutions participated in the ranking process under overall rankings, category-specific and domain specific ranking. In all, 4,867 applications for rankings were made by the total applicant institutions under various categories and domains.