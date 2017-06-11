Dismal air quality in Panaji, Mapusa

PANAJI: The rising vehicular density and construction activities have grossly deteriorated air quality in Panaji and Mapusa. A study on air quality conducted by the Goa State Pollution Control Board has said that Vasco, Margao and Ponda are the other towns where air pollution has spiked.

According to the GSPCB data on ambient air quality, respirable particulate matter (RPM or PM10) and PM2.5, which directly affects breathing, have been rising for the last three years.

The weak enforcement of measures to control air pollution has been the major reason for this dismal air quality in Goa.

In Mapusa, the respirable particulate matter has gone up by over two times from the national standard on ambiance air quality. The impact of rampant construction has been evident on the air quality in Mapusa, which hovers between 120 mpmc and 218 mpmc in different seasons.

In 2015-16, it was recorded between 44-73 mpmc. However, the data on PM2.5 has not been recorded.

Vehicle emissions, burning of waste in open and construction activities have been the culprits in increasing air pollution in Panaji. In mid-November and from January to March this year the level of PM2.5 in the capital city ranged between 67 mpcm and 102 mpcm, which was less as compared to last year. However, PM10 level was recorded highest this year ranging from 125 mpcm to 258 mpcm.

Although the concentration level of sulphur dioxide is within permissible limits of 80 mpmc but the figures indicate that the levels of NOX have increased slowly.

The level of nitrous oxide, which vehicles release, was recorded between 10 and 26 from October to March.

In 2014-15, PM10 in the capital city was recorded at 65-75 mpcm – the prescribed standard is 100 mpcm but desirable is 60 mpcm.

PM2.5, for which the prescribed standard is 60 mpcm and desirable is 40 mpcm, touched an alarming high at 120-141 mpcm last year in this heavily polluted city.

A GSPCB scientist has said the most health-damaging particles are those with a diameter of 10 microns or less. This is due to the ability of the smaller particles to travel deeper into lungs and pass into bloodstream.

Vehicles are second largest emitters of PM2.5 pollutant after road dust. These pollutants are particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter and get deposited in our respiratory organs and are also known to be carcinogenic, leading to lung cancer.

Sources of PM10 particles, or coarse particles, can be dirt and dust stirred up on roads by vehicles, or crushing and grinding operations. Mould, dust and pollen are examples of the particles which are between 2.5 and 10 micrometres in size, or about 25 to 100 times thinner than a human hair.

Vehicle emissions and burning of waste in open are the main causes of air pollution in Vasco. The air quality recorded at the MPT shows the level of PM10 and PM2.5 exceeded the limits two-three times in October and between January and March this year, which was over and above 300 mpmc.

In fact, the air quality has touched an ‘alarming’ level – a level which is dangerous for those having breathing problems.

The air monitoring station installed near fire station at the MPT records the highest level every year from November to March with the locality recording on an average 70-80 microgram/cubic metre of respirable particulate matter (RPM or PM10) and above 130 microgram/cubic metre of suspended particulate matter.

The air quality in Ponda has been deteriorated by the smoke emitted by vehicles with the level of NOX going up from 8 to 19. The levels of PM10 were also above the permissible limits and exceeded as high as 152 mpmc in March as dust stirred up on roads due to frequent movement of vehicles.

The monitoring report of the board has said the main air pollutants in Margao have been construction and demolition activities, which is followed by road dust.

The mining areas of Quepem-Tilamol and Sanguem have been found less polluted as all levels of parameters measuring air pollutants were below the permissible limits.