Discordant voices on Nauxi marina project

Panaji: Fisheries Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues on Friday assured traditional fishermen of taking up their concerns against the proposed marina project at Nauxi with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Addressing a public meeting at Sridao beach in St Andre constituency, Rodrigues said, “I assure you that I will definitely convey to the Chief Minister the fears and anxieties about the project. My way of thinking is that Goans should not live in fear in our own state… so you need not worry about the project.”

“If you feel that marina project will have an impact on traditional fishing activities and marine life then definitely we will convince the government…as the Fisheries Minister it will also affect me… it will affect the fishing sector in the state as a whole. This will be explained to the Chief Minister,” Rodrigues promised.

The meeting was organised by local MLA Francisco Silveira to discuss illegal fishing in river Zuari. However, villagers raised their pitch when they were told by the Fisheries Minister and Silveira not to raise the marina project issue by shifting the focus from illegal fishing.

The traditional fishermen – from St Andre and Taleigao constituencies – and the villagers alleged that the meeting, which was also attended by Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate, was convened to divide the people on the marina project by zeroing in on a dispute on illegal fishing between two fishermen groups.

“If the marina project materialises then it will deprive us of our rights over our river… so what will be the fate of the illegal fishing row,” a villager asked.

The government will heed to the voice of the traditional fishermen and the villagers, Rodrigues assured, urging Silveira to take the lead and meet the Chief Minister along with the traditional fishermen as the project comes under the jurisdiction of Silveira’s constituency.

“Let’s not go ahead with a destructive mind against the project. Let’s move with a peaceful mind with a hope from our government. I feel the government will be sensitive towards this serious issue,” the Fisheries Minister said.

Although Silveira had asked the villagers not to speak against the marina project, he sent out a contrary message: when Silveira stood up to address the people he said that he is with the people of his constituency in opposing the project.

“I cannot go against the wishes of my people as I am their representative… I am here for them and their cause. They are opposing the marina project, and so am I,” the St Andre MLA thundered, adding that he will knock the doors of the Chief Minister and the North Goa district collector to raise the concerns of the people.

Monserrate kept mum on the project and did not touch the issue while addressing the gathering.

However, when reporters sought her comments after the public meeting, Monserrate said, “I did not express my views on the marina project because this place has a very strong MLA, and he already expressed himself. I am there to support him and I will stand by him and the people.”