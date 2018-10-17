Discomfort in BJP over ‘import’ of Cong leaders

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Though the induction of two former Congress legislators – Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte – into the party has certainly boosted the aspirations of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, unease or discomfort is also palpable among the MLAs of the cadre-based party even as it could lose hold over the organisation in the near future.

Speaking to this reporter, some of the cadre-based leaders of BJP said that the development that took place on Tuesday may help the party to complete the tenure of the government, but it could have an effect on the growth of youth in the organisation.

One of the young leaders of BJP, on condition of anonymity, opined that this is actually not a culture of the party wherein attempts are being made to strengthen the organisation by adopting readymade leaders from Congress.

Further, he argued that this type of act may discourage the existing young leaders and dedicated workers of the party and their fate of future prospects will hang in balance with increasing number

of non-BJP leaders in the organisation. He said that fly-by-night leaders are hardly adopting the ideology of the party and switching sides only for power.

Another youth leader pointed out that the party would not promote non-BJP cadre as leaders of the party in future, as it has certain ideological vision of the organisation.

With this new development, some BJP MLAs who were aspirants for cabinet berths have decided to come together to raise their voices and hold party’s flag when there could be a possibility of domination by non-cadre based leaders in the near future.