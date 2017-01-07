Discomfort faced by voters is likely to hurt rather than help BJP

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

PANAJI: Implementation of demonetisation has been clumsy and in view of the discomfort faced by the minority community during the move, it is likely to hurt rather than help BJP for the time being.

During the demonetisation drive, the community was unable to receive money sent by their family members from abroad and moreover the frustration levels soared as it was the major festival season. These are emotive issues that have drawn angry response from the community.

“I am very much upset with the Centre’s demonetisation move because I could not receive the money sent by my son for my treatment. I never faced such a situation in the past; I will have to take a proper decision before casting my vote,” said an elderly lady from Saligao.

The perception of common man is that the BJP leaders could have been aware of the currency demonetisation plan much in advance.

“Initially, I welcomed the demonetisation move because it aimed at tackling black money, but the woes that came with it led to a change in my perception. Moreover, the scheme only covers the cash component. So, demonetisation will be one of the factors that will have an influence on my voting decision,” said a 36-year-old salaried employee from Porvorim.

However, small-time traders, dealing mostly in cash, are bitterly sulking about the situation after the demonetisation move.

“My business has suffered since demonetisation was announced and it would definitely affect my decision while casting my vote. Government made us falsely believe that it is a war against black money. I had a fracture injury some days ago and due to shortage of cash I faced problems in paying for my treatment at a private hospital. The Christmas celebration was also affected,” said a 42-year-old businessman from city.