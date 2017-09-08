Diploma in elementary education now compulsory for untrained teachers

PANAJI: The department of education has issued a circular on Friday making D El Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) compulsory for all untrained elementary teachers, including para teachers in order to be qualified to teach at the elementary level, further stating that all such unqualified in-service teachers in government/ government aided/ unaided/ special schools, who fail to enroll on or before September 15, 2017 are liable to face removal/ dismissal procedure against them.

The circular issued by the director of education, G P Bhat vis-à-vis direction from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development further states that the minimum qualification for such teachers to undergo this programme is 50 per cent marks at the HSSC examination, and those teachers, who have procured less than 50 per cent marks at the HSSC examination, will have to reappear for the same examination.

The circular further maintains that there is relaxation up to 45 per cent in case of ST, SC, OBC and physically challenged candidates.

“It is important to note that the completion of the above course will not confer upon the teachers a right to claim for regularisation,” the circular states, pointing out that all the heads of the schools should ensure that the teachers concerned should complete the course in order to avoid removal/ dismissal from service.

This decision of the Union Ministry has come after the amendment to the Section 23(2) of the RTE Act to extend the period of training of untrained teachers to March 31, 2019.

The Union Ministry has also launched SWAYAM portal for online course through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

“It has been reiterated that this will be the last and final chance to acquire the requisite minimum professional qualification for the teachers teaching at the elementary level. Any teacher, who does not have the minimum qualification, would not be allowed to continue in the service beyond April 1, 2019, and procedure for dismissal shall be initiated against such teachers,” the circular adds.

The teachers, who do not fulfil the minimum eligibility requirement, will have to join the NIOS and appear/ re-appear for the class XII examination simultaneously to achieve the minimum percentage. They shall concurrently register on NIOS portal for the said D El Ed course. They would, however, be eligible for provisional admission in D El Ed programme of NIOS, subject to acquiring 50 per cent marks in class XII before completing the D El Ed programme of NIOS.

“The primary teachers, who have done Certificate in Primary Education (CPE) or one year diploma course or any other course of less than 2 year duration, are deemed to be untrained for this purpose and are required to undergo this course,” the circular maintains, adding that assistant teachers/ graduate teachers, who have done B Ed course need not undergo this training programme for the purpose of teaching at the elementary level that is up to Class VIII.