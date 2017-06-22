Dipa to miss World C’ship

NEW DELHI: After a historic fourth place finish at the Rio Olympics, gymnast Dipa Karmakar will miss the World Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to be held in October at Montreal, as she is recovering from a knee surgery.

Dipa had undergone through a knee surgery in April this year after which she had to miss Asian Championship in May. The 23-year-old’s rehab is supposed take a time of atleast six months before she can resume training.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Dipa said,”I will be able to hit the ground only after six months. I have resumed my running and jogging however, it will take some more time to regain full fitness. I am aiming at 2018 World Championship.”

On the other hand, Dipa’s coach Bisweshwar Nandi said,”World championship is from October 2 and she (Dipa) will be fit till that time but she won’t be competition ready. We don’t want her to go there for mere participation.” UNI

Karmakar, who is presently under rehabilitation in presence of coach Nandi, had scripted history after finishing fourth in the vault final of the Rio Olympics.