Din at Mapusa civic meet over inter-state bus stand issue

MAPUSA

Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) meeting on Wednesday witnessed heated arguments over the issue of inter-state bus stand. The councillors contended that the inter-state bus stand be permanently shifted to the new proposed bus stand as it would ease traffic congestion in the town while the chairperson Sandip Falari argued that it was not in the jurisdiction of the civic body to take any decision as the project belongs to the transport department.

The issue came up when chairperson Falari moved a proposal before the council as regards setting up of temporary firecracker stalls during festival time at the existing inter- state bus stand opposite the taxi stand.

The chairperson said that the deputy collector of Bardez has recommended to the council to shift the firecracker shops and matoli market during festival time.

At the meeting, a proposal was put forth stating that four days before festivals like Ganesh, Diwali and Christmas all temporary stalls selling fireworks would be shifted at the existing inter-state bus stand and the Ganesh matoli market at the taxi stand.

Councillor Ryan Braganza pointed out that the inter-state bus stand should be permanently moved to the new bus stand soon. “We don’t know how long will it take for completion of the new bus stand. Council needs to have willpower to solve the congestion problem,” he said.

Councillor Tushar Tople said that “last time when the bus stand was shifted the decision was appreciated by everyone and congestion was reduced to an extent.”

While another councillor Rajsingh Rane said that “till the time we do not have proper infrastructure we cannot shift the inter-state buses.”

Chairperson Falari said that “the bus stand project is not of the council, but of the transport department. The project has got approval of the PDA and only payment of Rs 3.21 crore has to be made by the department and then the project proposal will be placed before council for construction license and the work will begin.”

He said that “we cannot take any decision, but we can only write to the concerned department asking for their approval for using the proposed site for inter-state buses.”

Hence, the council unanimously resolved that the council will write to the transport department and take approval for using the new bus stand site for inter-state buses.

The council also resolved to shift the firecracker stalls out of the main market during festival season.