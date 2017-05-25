Dilapidated old Betul bridge in use even after commissioning of new one

BETUL: In the aftermath of collapse of sidewalk of the Sanvordem bridge, which claimed two lives and left some others injured, the old bridge in Betul which is still in use is like a ticking time bomb.

Surprisingly, it is in use even after a new one is built. The new Betul bridge is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance.

Locals expressing concern informed that the old bridge which was decommissioned in the mid-80s is very weak and corroded and has not been maintained ever since the new bridge was built.

Yet they informed vehicles continue to ply on the bridge which shakes with every passing vehicle.

A local resident Pandari Naik informed that the bridge is old and corroded and the situation got worsened after heavy vehicles plied over it adding, “But there has been no maintenance at all. People including children however still use the bridge, we are worried.”

Ironically, despite the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ordering the PWD to seal the access points to all decommissioned bridges, the old Betul bridge fails to draw the attention of the authorities.

The new bridge too is in a very poor condition with cracks surfacing on it while the iron rods are exposed and corroded. The four-span bridge also has a tree growing from one of the spans while locals claimed that the bridge has become very weak and needs urgent attention.

A local C Fernandes informed, “We cannot remember any kind of maintenance work done for the last 20 years. The bridge has not even been painted while the

side barricade has fallen several times and each time it is barricaded

with wood and laterite stones.”

The condition of the bridge has worsened after increased movement of heavy vehicles on the route. The bridge was also used extensively for the 2015 Defence expo.

Other locals informed, “We are concerned as nobody is bothered about the bridge and it needs urgent attention before there is a repeat of Sanvordem-like incident.”