Dilapidated beef, pork shops demolished at Mapusa market

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Mapusa municipal council demolished the dilapidated structure comprising of beef and pork shops on Monday late evening. The decision on demolition was taken in the recent council meeting. The structure was declared unsafe after its foundation was exposed, while the nullah work was being executed by water resources department.

It may be recalled that the mutton and beef market which comprises of ground plus one floor structure has been lying in a dilapidated state even as the chicken and mutton shops have already shifted to the new fish and meat complex.

The beef and pork shop owners refused to shift into the new premises claiming that it was not possible to run the shops from the first floor. Later the MMC allowed them to carry on their business from the old building till an alternate place is made available. Hence the shop owners continued to do their business from the dilapidated structure.

Subsequently the structure was inspected by the technical section who had declared the structure to be unsafe as it could collapse at any moment. Show cause notices were also issued to the shop owners.

On Monday late evening the demolition was carried out using two JCBs in the presence of Mapusa municipality chairperson Rohan Kavlekar, chief officer Clen Madeira, administrative cum accounts officer Bhanudas Naik, Municipal engineer Hussain Shah Mujzar, municipal engineer II Venkatesh Sawant and other municipal staff.

The chairperson Rohan Kavlekar said that “since the building was lying in dangerous condition and with the monsoon approaching it was decided by the council to demolish the structure”.

Chief officer Clen Madeira said that “a meeting was conveyed with all shop owners where in we have assured them that temporary shops would be constructed in ten days time”.