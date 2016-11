https://youtu.be/_mYTWdNgwFA

In-charge of Congress Digvijay Singh has claimed that his MLAs Vishwajeet Rane and Jennifer Monserrate are with the party. But he is not sure of Babush Monseratte as well as Pandurang Madkaikar. Congress in Goa is organizing a padyatra on 19th of November from North to South as part of Indira Gandhi centenary celebration.

