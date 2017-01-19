Digvijay is back to resolve Cong’s ‘adjustment’ with GFP

PANAJI: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Digvijay Singh is back in the state to settle the seat adjustment issue after the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) failed to come to a settlement until the last day of filing nominations for the state assembly elections.

Congressmen said that Singh is expected to fire the final salvo to favour GFP mentor and Fatorda candidate Vijai Sardesai, who has been faced with contest after Fatorda Block Congress Committee president Jose D’Silva’s nomination was accepted by the Returning Officer as a Congress candidate.

AICC secretary Girish Chodankar told the media that Singh will arrive in the state late Thursday night to take forward the dialogue between Congress and GFP. Stating that a deal could be struck with the GFP, he said, “Party workers want the Goa Forward to withdraw its candidates from Saligao and Velim and if they do so, then we are willing to withdraw from Fatorda.”

Responding to the accusations of GFP that the Congress has backstabbed the former, he questioned when the GFP nominates a candidate in Velim where Congress has already nominated its candidate, where is the question of backstabbing. Chodankar also questioned the GFP about its foundations, as two of the three MLAs, who were mentors of the party, Rohan Khaunte and Naresh Sawal, are no more with the party or have expressed support to GFP. However, Congressmen are wary about the consequences of a last-minute deal with the GFP, where a compromise is being sought in the name of ‘seat adjustment.’

It may be recalled that Singh had announced on January 17 that the party will not form an alliance but will have a seat adjustment with viable candidates to defeat the BJP. However, on the last day of filing of nominations on Wednesday, D’Silva filed his nomination on behalf of the Congress party. The move by D’Silva had speculations rife that the Congress party was not willing to give in to the demands of the GFP.

Meanwhile, GFP president Prabhakar Timble in a statement said, “Goa Forward Party kept the word of four seats and did not play truant. We digested the insults and backstabbing. Congress, through its conduct, says Goans are fools to keep trust in the Congress party and their political leadership. They stand exposed and the personal ego and selfish ambitions of their leaders superseded genuine interests of Goans. Hope they improve their credibility graph after date of polling. GFP commitment for a non-BJP government stands.”