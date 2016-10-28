Dignitaries condole Shashikala’s death

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Leaders across the political line and dignitaries on Friday condoled the sad demise of ex-Goa chief minister

Shashikala Kakodkar.

In her condolence message, Governor Mridula Sinha said, “I am deeply grieved to learn the sad demise of former chief minister Shashikala Kakodkar. With her passing away, Goa has lost an eminent political leader. I am sure, people of Goa will remember her contributions to the socio-economic, political and cultural fields.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar in his condolence message said that Kakodkar had successfully headed the administration of Goa, Daman and Diu, during her tenure as the first woman chief minister of the Union territory. “By way of her administration, she set an example for women empowerment here,” he observed, while describing her as a determined, glorious and an efficient lady.

“Although she was no more active in politics, I had no hesitation in approaching her for guidance,” Parsekar admitted, stating that Kakodkar was active in public life till very end. “She is an idol for generations to come,” he noted.

Condoling the death of Kakodkar, president of MGP Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar said that in her death, Goa has lost an “Iron lady.”

Convenor of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) Subhash Velingkar said, “Tai’s passing away is a huge loss to BBSM personally and to entire Goa. A huge vacuum has been created in the political and social field of the state. Despite threats of pulling down the government, she never deviated on her principles in life. She remained firm on her decision of education in regional languages only, and that continued for 21 years till Congress changed it and the BJP continued the new decision. She was not only known just as a political leader but she was accepted as a cultural as well as social leader and therefore both the groups, Konkani and Marathi accepted her as the leader.”

Former Union minister Ramakant Khalap said, “She gave a very committed, strong and intellectual leadership to Goa during her tenure as chief minister. Her greatest contribution for the people of Goa is the law she enacted to make the tillers the lawful owners of the land, for which she even met the then prime minister and managed to get the Constitution amended. She exactly knew the pulse of Goans and her commitment to the Goan population particularly agricultural tenants and mundkars, was tremendous. Her other contributions include the establishing of Industrial Development Corporation and Economic Development Corporation. I’m particularly grateful to her as she guided me into politics.”

Former MGP president Surendra Sirsat said, “Shashikalatai proved herself by delivering during her tenures as minister and chief minister. She was a very capable lady, who took over the reins of Goa after the death of her father Bhausaheb in 1973, carried forward the legacy of her father, who worked for the masses. She was responsible for setting up of Goa University and institutions of higher learning. She was a decisive politician and a very sensitive lady. She always encouraged youngsters in politics and I’m personally indebted to her as she has brought me into politics.”

Member of Goa State Planning Board Dr Nandkumar Kamat said, “A serious student of political science with Harold Laski as her favourite, an ardent book lover, Goa’s late Shashikalatai was one of the rarest and cultured politician who had excellent command over the state administration and impressed even PM Indira Gandhi when she had gone to New Delhi with the ambitious proposal of Kala Academy complex to be funded by Planning Commission of India. Despite economic recession in 1974 Indiraji sanctioned the project and Goa could boast of a prestigious centre of cultural excellence. Kadamba Transport Corporation owes its existence to her because it was based on report of Hasumani Committee, which she had appointed. She was the first CM in India who offered agitating students a blanket 50 per cent concession in private bus transport in 1979 which is continued to this day. In her death, Goa has lost a cultured and compassionate politician, who did full justice to her illustrated father’s legacy.”

State president of Bharatiya Janata Party Vinay Tendulkar said, “She was the first woman chief minister of the state who belonged to the Bahujan community. She was the chief minister for nearly six years when Goa was a Union territory. She has taken education to the nook and corner of Goa and she has made valuable contribution in the field of education. May God give strength to the aggrieved family.”

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened with sad demise of Goa’s second chief minister Shashikala Kakodkar, who was also the first and only woman to become Goa’s chief minister. She was a progressive leader, who strived hard for overall development and progress of Goa. She will be remembered for her contribution towards welfare of Bahujan Samaj in Goa, and administration of the state with firm decision making. ‘Tai,’ as she was known, was a rare personality displaying characteristics of an able leader, who always held interest of Goa high at all times.”

Commissioner of NRI Affairs Dr Wilfred Mesquita said, “She was an exemplary leader, who was honest to the core to her principles. She never took U-turns in what she believed and she stood by it. She was a great supporter of environment and very much concerned about environment. I wish the present day politicians emulate her and take a leaf from her life and be as honest as she was.”

Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik said, “In the death of Shashikala Kakodkar, the state has lost a brave politician and a courageous lady. She had a sound administrative knowledge and equally sound business acumen. Even in her old age, she tried to remain active to the extent possible.”

State president of NCP Jose Philip D’Souza said, “The Nationalist Congress Party condoles the death of the only woman chief minister of the state. It is a great loss to the state as a visionary leader has been lost, which cannot be replaced by any other. She has contributed immensely to the development of the state in the initial years, when it was required utmost. We unite in the state’s grief.”

General Secretary of Goa Forward Party Mohandas Lolienkar said, “Goa Forward condoles the death of Tai. She was a good and powerful administrator. Tai gave corruption-free government and it was the last government Goa witnessed which was corruption-free. She was a good visionary.”

Secretary – CPI(M) Thälmann Pradeep Pereira said, “An able administrator, she will be remembered for the mundkar and land to the tiller legislations and her visionary initiatives in the fields of higher education, university, and town and country planning laws.

Vice Chairman – Kala Academy Sushant Khedekar said, “As chairperson of Kala Academy, Kakodkar gave impetus and thrust to the functioning of Kala Academy. She was keenly interested in literature, drama, music, folk art and other cultural fields and attended the related programmes regularly. On the social front, she had contributed her might for many charitable purposes. She was a classic example of women empowerment in the state of Goa.”