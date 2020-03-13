‘Digital Yaans’ of SBI for transactions without ATM cards

NT NETWORK

Panaji

During 108th State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting held at Vivanta, Panaji on March 12, 2020, the “DIGITAL YAANs’ of state Bank of India was flagged off in the presence of Parimal Roy, Chief Secretary, Govt of Goa; K V Haridas, Deputy Managing Director, SBI; Sanjay Kumar, General Manager, SBI; Sanjay, Secretary Revenue; Nampoothri, GM, RBI; Kamakshi Pai CGM, NABARD; Ravi Kumar Mazumdar, Dy General Manager, SBI and other senior state government functionaries with senior officials of other banks.

The falgging off of these two vans as: DIGITAL YAANs’ of State Bank of India was done in the context of RBI’s initiative on “Expanding and Deepening of Digital Payment Ecosystems” as North Goa has been identified as digital district in the state to take the initiative forward. This “DIGITAL YAANs” have been flagged off as a means of creating awareness about digital products, popularising digital payments and collection and most importantly addressing perceptions and misconceptions related to frauds perpetrated through digital channels.

Paperless Banking (Digital Banking) definitely augur well for the future as it is customer friendly as well as an initiatives to “Save Trees- Save Environement”. “Go Green” & Think For The Future Generation”. This is also one of the ways where an individual can contribute towards “Green Initiative” which has become the urgent need of the hour.

These : Digital Yaans, will move across talukas and villages of north Goa district distributing pamphlets with details of emphasising to withdraw cash without using ATM Cards through SBI YONO App and other digital products with contact details of Bank’s Digital and Current Account marketing team.

This initiative of State Bank of India will aid in furthering the agenda of digitalisation of not only payment but also collection processes across individuals, merchants and institutional clients.