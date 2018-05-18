Digital fare meters: supply process to be completed within one month

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The overall process to supply digital fare meters with GPS device and panic button integrated with over head display board in taxis will be completed within a month.

The Goa Electronic Limited (GEL) has sent the integrated devices of five bidders, who were qualified in the technical bid, to the ministry of transport nominated agency- International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, to check its compliance with the requirements specified in Automotive Industry Standard 140 (AIS).

The AIS test report is expected to receive within two weeks and only those bidders who pass the test results will be allowed to participate in the financial bid to select the lowest bidders which will be the final part of the entire tendering and selection process.

Automotive Industry Standard 140 (AIS 140) is a set of standards published by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) designed to build an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) specifically tailored to gain total control over public transportation system in India.

Among the five bidders who were selected in the technical bid, two were consortium firms. The selected bidders who will get through the financial bid will have to provide a minimum of four years Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) with one year free warranty on the devices and twelve service centers across the state.

The taxis will be fitted with 5-in-1 hard disk shaped device which will have inbuilt digital fare meter with printer, GPS, panic button, and debit card swipe slots integrated with over head display board connected to web based application- Central Tracking Response System (CTRS), for close monitoring so that assessments of productivity, safety, and trip volume could be measured.

The GEL is also in the final stages of preparing taxi hailing app and central tracking response system that will be able to provide commuters and enforcement agencies with comprehensive information about local

taxis.

The High Court of Bombay at Goa is monitoring the tendering process for the installation and use of digital meters for tourist taxis in Goa.