DigiLocker App updated for better digital documentation

Prajyot Mainkar

Last year, the Government launched the DigiLocker service to enable citizens to store a range of official documents on the cloud. The same app has been updated and enables one to upload a driving license and vehicle registration certificate, in partnership with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This will enable riders or drivers to show traffic police a digital copy of the document instead of having to reach out for the physical copy. Offline verification of RC/DL using QR Code is also possible. DigiLocker provides 1GB storage space which can be utilised to store identification cards issued by multiple authorities, driving license as well as vehicle ownership documents, education certificates and PAN Cards. This falls under the Digital India initiative and was jointly launched by minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari and minister for information and technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad at the Transport Ministry in New Delhi. Gadkari said that the system will not only eliminate corruption, but is also a step towards realising the Prime Minister’s Digital India drive. The transport ministry has a database of over 19 crore vehicle registration and over 10 crore driving licenses, which will be integrated with the DigiLocker. Not only will it bring transparency into the system but it will also help people produce documents digitally.

This week witnessed the release of another premium LG smartphone. – V20. The smartphone comes with 5.7-inch quad-HD IPS display featuring a resolution of 2560 pixels × 1440 pixels with 513 PPI and a 2.1 second screen with 160 pixels x 1040 pixels resolution. According to LG, the second screen has improved in visibility with double the brightness and 50 per cent larger font size compared to the V10. The device comes with 159.7 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.6 mm dimensions and weighs around 173 grams. The phone is powered by quad-core snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU. LG V20 is the first phone to use Google’s apps that help users find content from built-in apps such as emails, text messages, photos and user-installed apps. The phone comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and packs 64GB internal memory which can be increased up to 2TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with Android v7.0 Nougat with LG UX 5.0+. onboard. It features a 16 megapixel primary camera with OIS 2.0, dual-tone LED flash, laser AF and 4K recording being some of its key features. The secondary camera is 5 megapixels with f/1.9 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Network connectivity includes such 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, NFC, GPS and USB (Type-C). It comes with a 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 . Though there is no news about its pricing, the LG V20 will be available in titan, silver and pink colours and will roll out this month from Korea.

Moto G4 Play has been launched in India for `8,999. The phone comes with 5 inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 pixels x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor and runs on Android v6.0 Marshmallow edition. This dual sim phone supports 4G connectivity with VoLTE and has a water repellent nano-coating. The Moto G4 Play features 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, which can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. This phone has an 8 megapixel rear camera sporting LED flash, 1080p video recording and a 5 megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a 2800 mAh battery with quick charge feature. The phone is available in black and white colours and is exclusively available for purchase on Amazon.in.

This week, Xolo launched Era 1X with a 5 inch HD IPS display with 1280 pixels x 720 pixels resolution. The phone comes with 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor coupled with 1GB RAM. It has 8GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 32GB. This dual sim supported phone has Android v6.0 Marshmallow OS onboard and features an 8 megapixel primary camera with LED flash and a 5 megapixel front-facing camera with dual LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 and GPS. The phone is backed by a 2500mAh battery and is priced at `4,999.

Lava launched Lava P7 Plus that has a 5 inch HD display with curved glass. The phone is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and has 1GB RAM. The device comes with 8GB internal memory with a provision of expansion up to 32GB using microSD card. This dual sim supported device has Android v6.0 Marshmallow running on it. On the connectivity front, Lava P7 Plus offers 3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS and USB support. It is backed by a 2,500mAh battery. The phone has an 8 megapixel primary camera with LED flash, a 5 megapixel front-facing camera and a 2500mAh battery. The Lava P7+ is available in grey and gold colours and is priced at `5,699.

