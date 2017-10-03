Digambar was involved in mining business: SIT

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Former chief minister and then mines minister Digambar Kamat was involved in mining business and export of iron ore from Goa for the period 2007 to 2012, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore mining scam has said.

The SIT, on Tuesday, filed a supplementary say before the Special Court opposing the anticipatory bail application of Kamat.

The hearing in the matter has been adjourned to October 23.

According to the SIT, during the course of investigation, statement of witness was recorded which brought to the notice as to how Kamat for the period 2007-2012 was involved in mining business and export of iron ore from Goa, and as to how companies were harassed for not obliging him and not fulfilling his expectations for being in commanding position as the head of the state of Goa.

Witnesses have stated that due to the acts and omission as well as specific instructions by Kamat as the chief minister of Goa, the lapsed mining leases were made active by availing favorable/tricky comments from the law fraternity, the SIT has said.

According to the SIT, a witness has stated how Kamat tried to pressurise him to part with a part of their land at Kothambi village, Bicholim taluka, North Goa for an approach road for barge loading jetties which he (Kamat) was proposing to construct.

Kamat had also informed the witness that he would be exporting iron ore through the said jetties, the SIT has said.

With the witness not ready to part with the land, it was subsequently acquired, the SIT has said.

For which entire acquisition proceedings were hastily conducted without application of mind, verification of facts and by breaking and bending various rules and regulations, the witness has revealed, the SIT has added.

Similarly, various NOCs for the jetties were granted in the same fashion by surpassing the main requirements of mandatory procedure, rules and regulations, the witness revealed, the SIT has added.