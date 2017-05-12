Digambar was aware about mining illegalities: SIT

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, who was holding the mines portfolio, was aware about non-compliance of conditions and other illegalities/irregularities happening in the mining sector, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore mining scam has said in its say, filed before a court opposing Kamat’s anticipatory bail plea.

SIT has sought custodial interrogation of Kamat to verify the role played by him during the approval of each title concessions and in granting condonation of delay and various other illegalities during the relevant period which had taken place during his tenure as mines minister. Kamat is currently the MLA of Margao.

SIT in its say has said that from the investigation carried out so far, it is revealed that there was excess production (of ore) to the tune of 9252 MT for year 2009-2010 and 33,995.6 MT for year 2010-2011 and there was increased production above limits in mining plan due to the illegal act of Kamat.

There was single file system wherein file initiates at the office of the Director of Mines and gets final approval from Mines Minister after passing through the Secretary (Mines). It is amply clear that the Minister of Mines was well aware about non-compliance of conditions and other illegalities/irregularities happening in the mining sector, SIT has said in its

say.

The investigation revealed that Kamat criminally conspired and committed illegalities in connivance with mines officials, then Director of Mines and Geology Arvind Lolienkar, then senior technical assistant A T D’Souza and others who allowed the grant of condonation of delay and renewals of mining lease in contravention of the laws in force, the SIT has said.

Being an influential member of the society, politically and having money power, the chances of his turning the witnesses against the prosecution are noteworthy the SIT has said.

SIT has also said that J B Bhingui, the then Director of Mines and Geology in his statements (under 164 CrPC), has stated regarding threatening calls received from various persons connected with Kamat, who informed that Kamat wanted to meet him with regards to the inquiry conducted and due to which Bhingui got mentally and physically stressed and was admitted in the hospital. SIT in its say has also said that Kamat is a habitual offender. The matter will come up for hearing on May 29. Apart from Kamat, Lolienkar and D’Souza have also filed anticipatory bail pleas.