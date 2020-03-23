Digambar urges PM to  form two task forces

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, on Monday, urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form two task forces to deal with medical and essential commodities management, urging him to issue necessary instructions to all the states and Union territories while the restrictions on public movement is in force due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The task force should be at the national and state-level comprising medical experts from civil society and the Army. Bringing experts from Army onboard will help in maintaining discipline and help in effective management of law and order. We need to act now and should not wait for something more serious to happen,” Kamat said in a statement issued here.

Earlier in the day, he Twitted tagging the Prime Minister urging him to form the task forces immediately.

He said that task force on essential commodities was the need of the hour to work out modalities to dispense limited essential commodities at controlled prices across the state, adding that it will be crucial if the need arises to extend the lockdown for a longer period.

“This action will help people respect the lockdown and eventually help in controlling the spread of the virus. It is a long way to go and we need to get prepared right now,” Kamat said while welcoming the decision of the government to give relaxation to open shops for supply of essential commodities in the first half of the day.