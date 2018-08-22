Digambar urges Margao households to obtain sewerage connections

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Urging the households in Margao to obtain sewerage connections at the earliest, as the government is offering a sizeable subsidy, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat said that he will not hesitate to move door-to-door along with the councillors and sewerage corporation officials to convince the people on that.

Kamat, who was speaking to the media, after the conclusion of the review meeting, held with the officials of sewerage corporation, JICA, health department, MMC, and additional collector, said the sewerage corporation had floated in all 12 tenders, and made 1062 connections available in the areas of Margao, but unfortunately it has received just 430 applications.

“The sewerage corporation has released 292 connections so far. The remaining connections will be provided post-Ganesh festival. The other areas, which are not having the sewerage network now, will have it by the end of Novemeber,” he added.

“The District Collector can send the notices to the citizens after reviewing the situation. These connections can be made mandatory through the health Act. The government is trying to come out with a policy decision to make sewerage connection mandatory, and recover the bill through water bill. The PWD Minister has agreed to that, and the file has been moved to the finance department. This is, however, the best way of getting 100 per cent connection. I call upon the people to go for these sewerage connections as they have to pay a minimum charge of Rs 5000,” he said.

He said that the managing director of sewerage corporation has asked all the Sulabh toilet operators to connect the toilets to the sewerage network provided by the government. These connections will be given from September 1.

He further informed that the cost of replacing the entire Comba sewerage pipeline is estimated at Rs 27 crore.