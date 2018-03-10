Digambar to adopt ‘aggressive’ posture for next polls

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Former chief minister and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat said that he would adopt an aggressive posture by reorganising himself with newer strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections, which he predicted would be held in the year 2019 along with the general Lok Sabha elections.

Kamat, who is the Margao legislator for almost two decades now, said that he does not require support of any other political party (besides Congress) to contest the election from Margao.

The statement by Kamat puts to rest the rumours that were doing the rounds that the Margao MLA may seek the Goa Forward Party support.

“Going aggressive in politics means adopting newer strategies. My supporters, who visited me at the stroke of mid-night on March 8 to wish me on my birthday, always used to complain that I am going mild in politics and that this is an appropriate time to change that. They demanded that I should go aggressive in politics to which I agreed,’’ he said explaining as to why there is a sudden thought of becoming aggressive in politics.

The former chief minister informed that he got overwhelming response from the supporters when he explained to them that there is a possibility of a mid-term assembly polls along with the Lok Sabha election.

“This kind of support – visit by hundreds of them during the mid night to wish me, really comes as a big push. The supporters vowed to support me if I go aggressive in politics. They repeatedly asked me to change my political strategies,” he added.

The Margao MLA opined that for successfully running the government, the state requires presence of the Chief Minister and therefore Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should have given his powers to another minister or “should have appointed acting Chief Minister in his absence till he comes back from the medical leave.”