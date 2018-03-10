Saturday , 10 March 2018
TRENDING NOW

Digambar to adopt ‘aggressive’ posture for next polls

Posted by: nt March 10, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Former chief minister and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat said that he would adopt an aggressive posture by reorganising himself with newer strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections, which he predicted would be held in  the  year 2019 along with the general  Lok Sabha elections.

Kamat, who is the Margao legislator for almost two decades now,  said that  he does not require  support of any other  political party  (besides Congress)  to  contest the election  from Margao.

The statement by Kamat puts to rest the rumours that were doing the rounds that the Margao MLA may seek the Goa  Forward Party support.

“Going aggressive in politics means adopting newer strategies.  My supporters, who visited me at the  stroke of mid-night on March 8 to wish me on my  birthday, always used to complain that I am  going  mild in politics and that this is an appropriate time to change that. They  demanded that  I should  go aggressive  in politics  to  which I agreed,’’ he said explaining as to why there is a sudden thought of  becoming aggressive in politics.

The former  chief minister informed that he got  overwhelming  response from the supporters when he explained to them  that there is a  possibility of a  mid-term assembly  polls along with the  Lok Sabha election.

“This kind of support – visit by hundreds of them  during the mid night to wish me, really comes as a big push. The supporters vowed to support  me  if I  go aggressive in politics. They repeatedly asked me to change my political strategies,” he added.

The Margao MLA opined that  for successfully  running the government, the state  requires presence of the Chief Minister and therefore Chief Minister  Manohar Parrikar should have given his powers to another minister or “should have appointed acting  Chief Minister in his absence till he comes back from the medical leave.”

 

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com