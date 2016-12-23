Digambar demands all ODPs be kept in abeyance

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Former chief minister and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat has said that the High Court’s directions, as a principle, are applicable to all the outline development plans (ODPs) in the state and, therefore, all the ODPs should be kept in abeyance.

Addressing the media in Panaji on Friday, Kamat said, “If the principle is applicable to the preparation of all the ODPs in Goa, some of which are being prepared and approved by the board (planning and development authority) will come to a standstill, as the same principle is applicable to all. Mayor of CCP says no consultations have been held there.”

Expressing joy over the High Court directions, he said, “I’m happy that my stand on violations of the Town and Country Planning Act has prima facie been held correct. High Court has said consultations do not mean filing of objections and suggestions, but consultations mean to sit together and be a part of the preparation of the plan.”

He said that the first violation of the agencies is that till today not a single planning and development authority (PDA) has prepared a comprehensive development plan, which is a must as per the Act. “We have categorically said that if our government comes, we will strike down all the illegal processes and a new ODP will be prepared with the participation of the local authorities and the participation of the people,” he stated.

Kamat alleged that the current government is in a hurry to get the ODPs approved as they fear that the code of conduct could come into force any day soon.

“If the ODP is for the next ten years, then it should reflect each and every development carried out by every agency and the Act speaks of that. At the moment, we have an ODP and I don’t think there should be any problem if the new ODPs are notified even after six months of the new government being formed,” he said.