Digambar appears before court

MAPUSA

Additional District and Sessions Court I, Mapusa, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing till October 11 in the alleged money laundering case against former chief minister Digambar Kamat and former PWD minister Churchill Alemao.

The Additional District and Sessions Court judge Vijiya Pol heard the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Kamat and Alemao.

Kamat appeared before the court and furnished a surety of Rs 25,000.

A counsellor for Alemao filed an exemption plea as the former PWD minister is not in the state, and accordingly the exemption was granted.

The special public prosecutor Advocate G D Kirtani appearing for the ED informed that “the matter was heard wherein Digambar Kamat appeared before the court and furnished a surety. The matter has been adjourned as Churchill Alemao, accused number 2, was not present as he is in Velankanni, and now the matter is fixed on October 11 for his appearance.”

On July 21, the ED had filed a ‘charge sheet,’ and had pleaded to order the confiscation of proceeds of crime/properties (worth Rs 1.95 crore) which was provisionally attached by it in March 2017, in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED had also sought permission of the court to file an additional complaint in due course of time as investigation into the case was in progress.

In August 2015, the ED had registered an ‘enforcement case information report’ under the the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the multi-crore Louis Berger bribery scam.

The case was registered based on the first information report registered by the Crime Branch of the Goa police on July 21, 2015.

Consequently, in March 2017, the ED had attached moveable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.95 crore of Kamat and Alemao for their alleged involvement in the case.