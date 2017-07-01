Different swirl of football from Mexico

Remember the long-time cliché : He went out to get cigarettes six years ago but never came back?” One passionate football fan gave this stock excuse to his wife and successfully sneaked out of the house in Mexico, only to end up in Russia watching his favourite team live at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

“I told my wife, I’d go to Oxxo (a popular convenience store chain in Mexico) for some cigarettes, but I did not tell her which one,” Arturo Garcia, a Mexico football team fan from Puebla, was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.

So, technically his words wouldn’t be a lie, of course, if he buys cigarettes before returning home.

The man’s unusual adventure wasn’t spontaneous – he began his journey a week ahead of the Confederations Cup. Saying that he was going out “for cigarettes,” Garcia took his stash of cash and drove to Mexico City, where he departed for Germany.

The passionate football lover stayed for some time in the German city of Wolfsburg with his relatives, where he injured his leg while playing volleyball. But nothing could stop him, not even the dramatic injury.

With two crutches, the Mexican flag on his shoulders and a bag in his hand, he headed to Berlin. However, destiny put his ambitions to the test again – the Wolfsburg-Berlin train was two hours late due to a terrible downpour that paralysed most of the city’s public transport. However, Garcia managed to be in time to board the plane to Russia.

Garcia spent the entire group stage of the tournament in Kazan and, apparently, he liked the Russian city very much. “It is an excellent city and not very expensive,” he admitted.

Garcia didn’t miss a single game of his favourite football team and said he was determined to stay in Russia as long as the Mexico squad remains in the tournament. Mexico is to play against Portugal in a third-place match on July 2.

Arturo’s wife has already found out about his crazy trip to the other end of the world. However, it is not known if she is mad at him or not. Hopefully, the story will have a happy ending. IANS