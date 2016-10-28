Diesel supply racket: AAP demands probe into role of casino officials

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded to investigate the role of casino officials /management and any other beneficiaries in connection with illegal diesel supply racket which was recently busted by Panaji police.

In this connection, AAP delegation led by state convenor Elvis Gomes met DGP Dr Muktesh Chander.

Last week, Panaji police had arrested five persons including a tanker driver and seized the tanker containing 6000 litre diesel worth Rs 3 lakh at the captain of port jetty, Panaji. The diesel was to be supplied to an offshore casino.

“Apparently they (police) have taken action to arrest people who are involved in that but why no action has been taken against those who were purchasing it. When a jeweller, even if he is unaware accepts stolen jewellery, he is arrested. In such a situation why no action has been taken against the casino officials,” Gomes said, while speaking to the media.

“We have brought this issue to the notice of the DGP and he has told us that they are looking into this aspect,” said Gomes.

AAP demands that the operations of the casino in question be sealed forthwith and all previous diesel supplies verified; failing which, they will be forced to launch an agitation, AAP has said in the memorandum submitted to the DGP.

AAP has also said that the scam is depriving the exchequer of several crores annually.