Diego wipes out Dynamos edge to pull off a draw

Sayan Ghosh | HT

NEW DELHI

Diego Carlos scored a late equaliser as FC Pune City held Delhi Dynamos to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2018 encounter in New Delhi on Wednesday. Rana Gharami handed Dynamos the lead in the first half but Carlos made sure that the points were split at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Dynamos coach Josep Gambou went for a defensive 4-2-3-1 formation for the match with Serbian footballer Andrija Kaludjerovic playing as the sole striker. It allowed the 22-year old Nandhakumar Sekar and Lallianzuala Chhangte to attack freely through the wings and that proved to be the key for the hosts as they started the much on a positive note. FC Pune City, who opted for a traditional 4-3-3 with Emiliano Alfaro and Ashique Kuruniyan orchestrating most of their attacks, had couple of chances to score in the first fifteen minutes but final ball from the wingers were not up to the mark.

Both teams continued to attack in the first half and in the 20th minute, Nandhakumar had a great chance to hand Dynamos the lead but his shot sailed over the crossbar. The hosts continued to bombard the opposition box and the breakthrough finally came in the 41st minute. Marcos Tebar played the ball to Rana Gharami and the 27-year old defender took a brilliant long-range shot to beat FC Pune City keeper Vishal Kaith to score the opener. It was an impressive effort from the former Mohun Bagan footballer and the keeper had no chance as the ball crashed into the top left corner.

The second half was not much different as FC Pune City continued to chase the game but Dynamos looked comfortable while defending. With Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho missing the match due to suspension, the Pune attack lacked venom and that made it difficult for Miguel Angel Portugal’s team to find the equaliser.Their new Spanish import Jonathan Villa had a brilliant chance in the 79th minute but Delhi goal-keeper Francisco Dorronsoro pulled off a diving save to maintain their lead.

However, the persistence from FC Pune City finally paid off in the 88th minute as substitute Diego Carlos received a measured ball from Alfaro right in front of the goal and the Brazilian made no mistake in finding the back of the net. The hosts did have a couple of chances to score in the last few minutes but Pune were able to withstand the pressure and the game finally ended in a draw.

FC Pune City coach Miguel Angel Portugal was quite happy with the result but Dynamos coach Josep Gombau said that Dynamos deserved to win the game.

“It was a good match for the spectators but I’m not happy with the result. We had a couple of chances to take the lead towards the end but we were unable to finish the game,” Gombau said in the post-match press conference.