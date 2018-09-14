Dicarpale script stunning win

NT NETWORK

Dicarpale

Down by a goal Dicarpale SC came back from behind to register a 3-1 win against Tilamola United and enter the quarterfinals of Our Lady of Fatima Cup football tournament played at panchayat grounds, Dicarpale on Thursday.

It was Tilamola United that took the lead in the 2nd minute to stun the Dicarpale when striker Alvino Carvalho dashed into the box and banged the ball to the far corner of Dicarpale nets.

Reeve Costa who was in his best elements for Dicarpale team scored a brilliant brace finding the mark in the 45th and 55th minute of the second session of play.

Dicarpale were now all over the rival terrtitory and dominating play, they scored their third goal through Abhay

Shetty.