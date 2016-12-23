Dial d for disruption

Barkha Dutt

D for Donald Trump, D for demonetisation and D for disruption. The alphabet of 2016 self-selected itself, as did the word. Disruptive ideas defined the year gone by throwing up an unexpected US president and back home a decision that one politician calls the “single most dramatic change in our part of the world since Partition.” As hyperbolic as that claim may be, the truth is that very few of us can predict the scale and depth of change – and havoc – “note bandi” may bring. For the past month many others, I have tried to wrap my head around the currency purge. These are the commonsensical questions I have – yes, you may even say D for dumb – that I have still found no good or convincing answers to.

Was choking black money the main goal of this demonetisation? While the government has shifted goal posts on the aim of wiping out 86 per cent of India’s currency – and is now emphasising digital payments more than netting the big sharks – at least initially the decision was pitched as a surgical strike on corruption. However, given that only an estimated 6 per cent of India’s black money – certainly less than 10 per cent is the consensus – is in cash, why is this pain worth the gain? If most tainted or hoarded money has already been channelled into gold, real estate, Swiss banks and other tax havens, isn’t the primary hardship to those who pay their taxes or don’t even earn enough to qualify as the real targets of an anti-corruption programme?

If there is greater chance of black money being hoarded in higher currency notes – the logic for targeting the `500 and `1,000 notes – then why print `2,000 notes? By your own logic wouldn’t the higher denomination notes restart the same cycle again – as is already evident in the series of cash seizures where much of the money hoarded has been found in new notes? RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, believed to be in the loop on all demonetisation decisions, has said his personal view is that even `2,000 notes should be phased out, arguing that they are an interim arrangement to meet the demand-supply mismatch.

Hasn’t demonetisation created an elaborate opportunity for money laundering – and enabled more corruption? Either that or the government miscalculated the black money in circulation in `500 and `1,000 notes. Take a look at the latest numbers: The Reserve Bank of India confirms that `12. 44 lakh-crore (of nearly `15 lakh-crore which is the monetary value of the now-banned notes) is back in bank deposits since the November 8 announcement. In other words, the government’s hope of a black money windfall that could have been transferred to welfare schemes has been belied. And if all of this money is not white and depositers have conned the system is the tax man now going to scrutinise every single transaction to scan for discrepancies? Similarly, a gigantic `37,000 crore surge in Jan Dhan accounts since November 8 underlines how many of India’s poor are probably being used as vehicles by their employers or by other touts – to take a commission – and whitewash the rest of the money with colours of legitimacy. Economists such as Jagdish Bhagwati have contentiously argued that this should be seen as a “redistribution” of wealth, which will have an “expansionary” impact; the prime minister himself has in a Robin Hood-esque manner urged the poor to keep the money that is being funnelled through them. But this militates against the bombastic claim of ending corruption; in fact, it’s just another de-facto amnesty for those who have evaded taxes while leaving law-abiding citizens standing in ATM queues.

Finally, what happened to the Modi motto of minimum government, maximum governance? Those who argued that the 2014 victory would usher in a modern right-of-centre economics must concede they were wrong. Not just is the prime minister not a privatiser (focusing instead on increasing efficiency of PSUs), his demonetisation decision has given the State overweening powers of the kind not seen in years. In some ways this phase could well be the return of raid raj; where an I-T officer will now prowl around your home and bank locker to determine whether you – as an unmarried, single woman – have more gold than you should. Philosophically what disturbs me about demonetisation is the State having so much say in how tax-paying citizens access their own money. Yes, upper-middle class can survive on plastic and are not suffering like those who earn (legitimately) in cash but even we have the right to worry about what sweeping powers to the tax authorities may mean for an India that was meant to minimise the intrusion of the State in our daily lives.

Another ‘D’ often used to prefix the political style of Narendra Modi is dynamism. His supporters point to demonetisation as another instance of his audacious capacity for risk-taking. The political consequences of his decision are as yet unknown. Cleverly positioned as a moment of rare enforced quality when the rich had to line up with the poor, the move initially appeared to draw widespread approval. But the entrenched inequities were never going to be impacted by note bandi.

(HT Media)