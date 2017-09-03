Dhoni first wicketkeeper to have 100 ODI stumpings

COLOMBO: MS Dhoni reached another milestone as he became the first wicketkeeper to have 100 stumpings to his names in one-day internationals. Dhoni surpassed former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara, who had 99 stumpings in 404 matches.

The 36-year old reached the milestone by stumping Akila Dananjaya off Yuzvendra Chahal on the last ball of the 45th over in the fifth and the final ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Meanwhile, catch of Angelo Matthews was Dhoni’s 283 catch in the 50-over format. He, now, ranks fourth and trails Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (417), South Africa’s Mark Boucher (402), Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara (383).