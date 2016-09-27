Dhoni drops Sourav, Dravid and VVS, again!

Mayank Shekhar

With just days to go before Dhoni: The Untold Story hits the screens, the makers have decided to delete the names of three legendary cricketers from a crucial scene.

Ever since the trailer was launched on August 11, online buzz has centred around the scene where actor Sushant Singh Rajput, playing MS Dhoni in the biopic, is being lambasted by selectors for ruthlessly asking for the axing of three senior cricketers.

“Yeh teenon ko nikaalke rukne wala nahin hai (He won’t stop at dropping these three alone),” says a selector in the film, to which Dhoni responds over a video call, “We’re all servants, and we’re all doing national duty.”

The line that follows in the original version of the film names the three said cricketers who, sources told mid-day, are VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. Now, in a last-minute call, the filmmakers have self-censored the line directly referring to the names from the final edit of the biopic, the sources added.

Confirming the development, director Neeraj Pandey told mid-day, “The sequence from the promo is very much there in the movie. All we have done is knock off names of the three cricketers who were mentioned. This is as per the original plan, discussed with Dhoni a year and half ago, where we had decided to shoot the scene with the names, yes, but take a call on this only in the final edit.”

The reason behind the decision, as Pandey put it, is to desist from “unnecessarily ruffling feathers, when that is not the intention or tone of the movie.”

Asked to name the cricketers who were mentioned in the original version, Pandey laughed, “Are you seriously asking me that question?

Obviously I can’t. That would be highly disrespectful of me to do.”

Dhoni, incidentally, watched the first cut of his biopic last month. What did he think of it?

“Well, he just sat in silence for 10 minutes, didn’t speak a word. It was quite an awkward feeling for him, watching his own self, being played by an actor, on the big screen,” Pandey said.