Dhempe College hosts ‘The Orator 2019’

Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar organised a State-level intercollegiate elocution and oratorical event, titled ‘The Orator’. The event was supported by Dempo Charities Trust and powered by the Department of English.

After a grueling first and second level, a total of 11 participants were selected to go through to the finale. The topic for the finale, ‘India 2030: Building a Sustainable Five-Point Programme towards National Growth and Global Leadership’, brought out strong, thought provoking opinions from the finalists.

The valedictory ceremony of the finale was graced by the distinguished presence of Trustee of DCT, Pallavi Dempo. Principal of Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Vrinda Borkar, In-charge of the Department of English, Clarinda Dias along with the judges, were the other dignitaries present on the dais.

Addressing the gathering, Pallavi highlighted the need for youngsters to actively participate in the process of global development and for them to do so; educational institutions must take on the role of effective conduits. She emphasised that the perspectives of these discerning young minds must be integrated in nation-building avenues, as it ultimately, they are the future who will inherit the nation.

Borkar underlined the importance of oration as a necessary skill in the 21st century. She focused on the need to hone this skill so as to formulate and present opinions effectively and emphatically.

Shubhada Naik from Dhempe College of Arts & Science emerged triumphant as ‘The Orator 2019’, with Sasha D’Souza of Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College and Research Centre and Rachi Dessai of Goa University, securing the first and second runners up respectively.