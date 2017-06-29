Dhempe College celebrates Founder’s Day

Founder’s Day of Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar, was celebrated on June 20. The event paid homage to visionaries late Vaicuntrao Sinai Dempo and late Vasantrao Sinai Dempo.

Chief guest on the occasion was artist Subodh Kerkar, an alumnus of the College. Also present at the event were Dempo Charities Trust, trustees, Pallavi Dempo and Yatish Dempo and administrator, Sunil Prabhudessai.

Speaking on the occasion, Pallavi highlighted the progress of the institution and congratulated the faculty members for their achievements and appreciated their support. Yatish emphasised that students should work with enthusiasm to achieve their goals in life.

The annual magazine Waves 2016-17 was released at the hands of the chief guest. Speaking to those present Kerkar said: “Stay happy to complete endeavours.” He then analysed art through his life experiences and described his art projects, shared his vision of taking the realm of visual art and abstract art to the local community and larger society.