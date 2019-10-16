Dhavalikar urges people to celebrate Diwali in traditional way

Ponda: Reiterating his demand for a ban on Narkasur competitions in the state, former deputy chief minister and Marcaim MLA Sudin Dhavalikar urged the people of Goa to celebrate Diwali in a traditional way instead of giving importance to Narkasur. “Lord Krishna should be worshiped and events like Dhendlo, Padawo needs to be celebrated, which is part of Goa’s traditional Diwali”, he said while addressing the press at Bandora on Tuesday.

Sudin Dhavalikar had called the press briefing to announce the Dipoustav 2019 programme organised by MGP in association with the village panchayats in Marcaim constituency on October 30.

Speaking further MLA Dhavalikar said that he is not against the killing of Narkasur for celebrating the victory of lord Krishna. But it should be more symbolic in nature rather than boosting Narkasur over all other rituals of Diwali.

“After a tragic incident during a Narkasur competition, where a youth from Marcaim lost his limb, we have almost stopped all Narkasur competitions in the constituency and we are promoting the traditional way of celebrating Diwali every year at Kashimath ground” Dhavalikar informed.

Explaining about the Dipoustav 2019, Dhavalikar said “The day long programme will be held on October 30 wherein the real essence of Diwali will be celebrated. Pooja of lord Krishna, Dhendlo, Padhavo and traditional music concert will be part of the programme. While around 2000 diya lamps and around 300 sky lamps will be lit on the occasion, he said.