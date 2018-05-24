Dhavalikar: new Zuari bridge to be ready in 2019

VASCO: Claiming that the unique 14-kilometre eight-lane Zuari bridge which is under-construction will have an added special feature of revolving tower and a robotic welding which will be one-of-its-kind in India, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) Ramakrishna Dhavalikar said that the bridge costing around Rs 3,300 crore will be commissioned in 2019.

Addressing pressmen at the construction site of new bridge over Zuari river at Agassaim on Wednesday, Dhavalikar said that the new bridge will be completed in three stages with stage one consisting of construction of 8.235 kilometre road from Bambolim to Agassaim including 3.33 kilometre elevated bridge, stage two including the bridge over river Zuari of 1.085 kilometre stretch and stage three starting from Verna to Cortalim with 4.316 kilometre stretch.

Dhavalikar also said that as of now about 30 per cent work has been completed. He also maintained that PWD is in the process of acquiring land along the new Zuari bridge site and once completed, money will be credited into the land owner’s bank accounts.

Dhavalikar also disclosed that most of the road works in the state are in completion stage. Giving examples, he said that about 80 per cent work of Canacona road is completed while Dhavali bypass will be completed by July. He said, “About 70 per cent work of road from Char Rasta to Pollem is completed, the work of missing link at Loutolim is in full swing.”

Dhavalikar claimed that the only hurdle in Western bypass is in Margao because public are unnecessarily opposing. He alleged that some politicians are creating hurdles in the Western bypass work for their vested interests. He maintained that the NH17 work will take another four years to complete.

The PWD Minister also said that the widening work of Patradevi-Bambolim NH17 is going on in full swing, but PWD is in the process of acquiring land in some stretches. “In another three years, people will see all NH17 and NH4 turned into four lanes,” said Dhavalikar.

He said that once the Velim-Cuncolim alignment is completed, the PWD authorities will take up the work of Karmal Ghat road.

The PWD Minister disclosed that the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs 60 crore for planting saplings along the highways. He said that the fund has been deposited with Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC).

Meanwhile, clearing apprehensions in the minds of the people in Vasco over the construction of loop-ramp of the elevated road-cum-flyover-cum road over-bridge, PWD Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar clarified that the loop ramp which will be constructed in the heart of the town will only be utilised for the exit of vehicles from the city.

“The loop ramp will come down towards new vegetable market from the elevated road-cum-flyover-cum road over bridge at F L Gomes road and the same will be utilised for the exit of vehicles which enter the city, loaded with vegetables and other goods,” said Dhavalikar. He disclosed that the PWD engineers were unaware about the plan due to which there was confusion in the minds of the people.