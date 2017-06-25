Dhavalikar allays fears over proposed Bandora STP

PONDA: Notwithstanding opposition from some section of people to the sewage treatment plant (STP) proposed to be set up in Unir village in Bandora panchayat area, PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said that the project site is finalised and work will commence in August.

Speaking at a press conference at Kundai, Dhavalikar said that the government has already acquired land in the village spending people’s money adding, “It will be difficult to stop the STP work now.”

When asked about the section of people opposing the plant, Dhavalikar said that only few people from Unir village are opposing the plant and majority are in its favour. Allaying fears about its harmful effects, he said, “People still don’t know that the technology that will be used for the STP will be best in the world and there won’t be any harmful effect.”

Dhavalikar also said that the plant will generate employment for at least 20 people and 14 villagers will be recruited. He said, “The government will be using c-tech technology for all the STPs proposed in the state and two plants built with same technology will be inaugurated on June 28 at Margao.”

He urged people to visit the plant and get their doubts about it cleared. Along with the Unir STP, work on the plants proposed at Daag and Curti too will commence in August, stated Dhavalikar.

It may be recalled that from almost a year some people from Bandora are opposing the plant proposed at Unir-Bandora. The panchayat had also revoked NOC given to the STP following protest by the locals. Locals had also resolved to stop the pipeline laying work of the STP demanding to know its exact location.