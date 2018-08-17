DGP raises pitch against drunk driving

PANAJI: Strongly pitching for safe driving in the light of rising road accidents in Goa, Director General of Police Dr Muktesh Chander has said that if a group of people goes out for a drink, make sure that one person does not drink, and that person should drive others back home.

Drunken driving is not only dangerous to the person driving the vehicle but also to fellow passengers, pillion riders and other road users who could be pedestrians or others, Chander said.

“So my sincere advice to all motorists: do not drink and drive. In a group of people at least one person should not drink, and he or she should be able to drive others back home. Otherwise hire a transport or a driver,” Chander counseled.

Last week, the Goa police conducted a special drive against drunk driving/riding. Some 315 motorists were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The cases are being referred to the concerned courts, and so far five motorists have been convicted and sentenced to jail terms ranging from one day to 10 days.

“I am happy that taking a strict view of drunken driving offences courts have started sending the offenders to jail as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act,” Chander said.

Commenting on the special drive, the DGP said, “We want people to be safe on road… that is the first priority. We don’t have any intention to send people to jail without any reason. We are only trying to implement the provisions of law as it exists. So far, five people have been sent to jail…. many more such drunken driving cases are going to come up before the courts.”

He said that such special drives involving traffic police as well as district police will be held periodically. It should be noted here that the permissible limit is 30 mg per of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

“Though everyday various cases are booked, but special drives will be conducted periodically… the drives could be held once a week or twice a week, or they could be held in the evening or late night. The drives could be run in the interiors or could be held along the tourist belt,” Chander said adding that strict enforcement is the only option when people are least bothered to follow traffic rules.

Talking tough on drunk driving, he warned, “This may be taken as my sincere advice as well as my warning. I also want to emphasise here that if anyone is caught for the second time for drunken driving offence then the jail sentence could be even up to two years.”

Replying to a question on hygiene aspect of an alcometer, the DGP said that a straw for alcometer is used for only once and discarded thereafter.

Speaking about the motorists flouting the traffic rules, the DGP said the violators know that they can get away with fine. In 2017, not a single person went to jail for drunken driving.

“But having to spend a night in jail will mean a lot,” he observed.

It is pertinent to note here that the rising accidents pushed the Goa police to act against the traffic rule violators.

“And our efforts are showing positive results as deaths due to road accidents have come down by 20 per cent as compared to last year,” Chander said.