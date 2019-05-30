Detention centre for foreigners inaugurated

Mapusa: Expressing happiness over the setting up of the state’s first foreigner detention centre, which is only the second in the country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that foreigners staying illegally in the state will now be detained and after following the due procedure, deported to their country.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after inaugurating the foreigner detention centre in Mapusa on Wednesday.

Sawant inaugurated the detention centre in the presence of Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza. Chairperson of Mapusa municipal council Ryan Braganza, social welfare director Venancio Furtado, social welfare secretary W V R Murthy, health director Dr Sanjeev Dalvi, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh, Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) SP Bosco George, DySP FRRO Maria Monserrate, DySP Gajanan Prabhudessai and others were also present on the

occasion. The Chief Minister said, “Government has taken steps to detain foreigners staying illegally and to deport them to their country. In the absence of a detention centre, it was not possible to keep them in custody.

Foreigners with a criminal mind or criminal background will be detained now and after the due process if followed, they will be deported. This is required to reduce the inconvenience faced by locals.”

Mapusa MLA D’Souza said, “This facility is need of the hour. For the last couple of years, my father was following this up and now we have this centre; we are lucky to have it in Mapusa.”