Destiny’s child

Actor Palomi Ghosh, rose to fame for her role in National Award winning Konkani film ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’, the movie that continues to create waves even after two years of its making. She returns to the big screen in Goa with a second Konkani film ‘K Sera Sera…’, the sole Konkani film screened at the 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). In a tête-à-tête with NT BUZZ she talks about her latest film and more

Q. From not wanting to initially take up ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ to doing your second Konkani film ‘K Sera Sera …’ how has the journey been for you?

It’s been quite splendid. It all started with a bang with ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ and now ‘K Sera Sera…’ which happens to be very different in every way. It’s been a contrast in many different things which is very good for an actor.

Q. You left all those who watched you in ‘Nachom- ia Kumpasar’ spellbound with your performance… what lessons did you learn from your first Konkani film that put you at ease while working on K Sera Sera?

When ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ happened Konkani was an absolutely new language. I can’t say that I know the language fully yet, but now I understood it better. That’s the biggest learning actually which helped in ‘K Sera Sera…’.

Q. Tell us how you bagged the film ‘K Sera Sera…’?

The producer Rajesh Pednekar approached me first and said that there is a film that they are making. He told me about the team and who all were involved in the film. On another occasion I met the director Rajeev Shinde who told me more and explained what the vision of the film was. So it was pretty much two meetings and a couple of phone calls that led to me being part of this film.

Q. How easy or difficult was it to work on ‘K Sera Sera…’ knowing that your previous film set the bar really high and has bagged several awards?

Well it was easier in some ways and difficult in some. With ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ I had just 20 days of practice during rehearsal time. For ‘K Sera Sera…’ I didn’t have time… I just had one day as I was shooting for another project ‘Hotel Salvation’ (Mukti Bhavan). The moment it ended, I went to Bombay and came to Goa for the shoot so there was no time at all for preparation. This film is a contemporary film, so it can be related easily to, so there was also no much problem in terms of preparation. Also, for ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ I had to prepare the songs. ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ had a mix of a lot. Though they were just lines it had a lot more.

Q. Tell us about your character the film ‘K Sera Sera…’?

I play the character of a very modern young woman who is very ambitious. She gets what she wants, by hook or by crook because she is very driven and all her life her career has been her focus. She also has to take some decisions for which she has to face certain consequences in terms of her career. So the film is about how she faces consequences.

Q. How does it feel being called

‘The face of Goan cinema’, ‘the Konkani diva’, etc. (Laughs) I feel very elated. I feel very happy and lucky to be given that position. If it’s true I am very happy. I am truly blessed to receive so much love and affection in Goa.

Q. How much of Goa has become part of you?

A lot of it actually. Goa doesn’t feel like a place I didn’t know. I know Goa and its culture well enough that I feel I’m part of it and that it’s like my city.

Q. Hotel Salvation which you worked under the young award winning director Shubhashish Bhutiani has been doing well at international festivals…what’s the feeling like?

In fact this film happened to me when I visited Goa during IFFI last year. Shubanshish Bhutiani, the young director approached me. It’s was one of the most wonderful films to be part of. The film travelled to the Venice Film Festival and we got a standing ovation there. The story has been written by Shubanshish himself.

Q. Are you picky when it comes to films or just lucky as the films you have worked on seems to be doing well most of the time? Comment.

Well it’s a mix of both actually. I am definitely quite picky as I believe in doing good work even if it means less work. Also, somehow the choices have thankfully turned out to be right. I am also lucky but picky too.

Q. Many who start out with regional cinema have aspirations of making it big in Bollywood. Is Bollywood the ultimate for you?

I don’t want to really label anything as the ultimate. There’s so much to do. Why Bollywood? The world is collaborating. People from different countries are coming together to make films. So yes, Bollywood definitely, but that’s not the only thing on my mind. I just want to be part of good movies, irrespective of whichever corner of the world they come from.

Q. With films keeping you busy, how do you manage to strike a balance with theatre? Will one art form be sacrificed for the other?

Ideally I would love to balance both. One just flows. So I do whatever comes my way, juggle and manage in whatever possible, as that’s life.