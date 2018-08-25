Despite rise in tobacco use, Goa has lowest prevalence

NT NETWORK

Despite the fact that Goa has witnessed nearly one per cent rise in tobacco consumption from 8.8 per cent in 2009-10 to 9.7 per cent in 2016-17, Goa is still the state with the lowest percentage as regards the prevalence of current tobacco use (smoking and/or smokeless) when compared with the other states.

Goa is followed by Puducherry, which has 11.2 per cent and Kerala, which has 12.7 per cent prevalence of current tobacco use.

The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016-17 conducted in all the states and two Union territories has revealed that Goa has the second lowest prevalence of tobacco smoking with 4.2 per cent. Maharashtra with 3.8 per cent has the lowest prevalence in this category.

In the category of smokeless tobacco use, Goa has been positioned at the seventh place with 6.5 per cent prevalence. In this category, Himachal Pradesh has the lowest prevalence with 3.1 per cent.

Nationwide, a total of 74,037 individuals were interviewed from August 2016 to February 2017 for the study conducted in all the states and two Union territories.

According to the survey, the overall prevalence of tobacco use in India has decreased by six per cent from 34.6 per cent in 2009-10 to 28.6 per cent in 2016-17.

The survey revealed that 19 per cent of men, 2 per cent of women and 10.7 per cent of all adults currently smoke tobacco. On the other hand, around 29.6 per cent of men, 12.8 per cent of women and 21.4 per cent

of all adults currently use smokeless tobacco.

The study has observed that khaini and bidi are the most commonly used tobacco products. A total of 11 per cent of adults consume khaini and 8 per cent smoke bidi.

Interestingly, the prevalence of tobacco use among minors in the age group of 15-17 has decreased from 10 per cent in GATS-1 in 2009-10 to 4 per cent in GATS-2 in 2016-17.

“Around 68 per cent of cigarette smokers, 17 per cent of bidi smokers and 50 per cent of smokeless tobacco users purchased loose cigarettes, bidis and smokeless tobacco, respectively. On an average the expenditure incurred during the last purchase of cigarette, bidi and smokeless tobacco is Rs 30, Rs 12.5 and 12.8, respectively,” the survey reads.

The survey found that 55 per cent of smokers were planning or thinking of quitting smoking, while 50 per cent of smokeless tobacco users were planning or thinking of quitting tobacco use.

Surprisingly, three in every ten adults who work indoors were exposed to second-hand smoke at their workplace while 23 per cent of the adults were exposed to second-hand smoke at a public place.

Around 62 per cent of cigarette smokers and 54 per cent of bidi smokers thought of quitting smoking because of warning label on the packets, while 46 per cent of smokeless tobacco users thought of quitting because of the same reason. A total of 92 per cent of adults believe that smoking causes serious illness and 96 per cent of adults believe that the use of smokeless tobacco causes serious illness.