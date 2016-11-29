Despite oppn protests, Margao civic body condemns demonetisation

NT NETWORK

Notwithstanding protests by the BJP supported opposition councillors led by Rupesh Mahatme, chairperson of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Babita Prabhudesai at a meeting on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetisation on the grounds that it has caused hardships to the poor daily wage workers.

Claiming that most workers do not have bank accounts and are badly hit as the civic body is unable to pay them, Prabhudesai moved a resolution against demonetisation. However, Mahatme rushed to the chair and raised objection. Other councillors including the former chairperson Arthur D’Silva also supported him. But, the resolution was passed by the ruling body. The council later sought an apology from Mahatme for leaving his seat and “charging at the chairperson.”

BJP-backed opposition councillors questioned the chairperson whether any MMC worker has approached the council in writing about his difficulties.

They also cornered the vice chairperson Doris Texeira accusing her of misguiding the councillors.

There was confusion again when the issue of sopo and market shops tax and shop transfer came up for discussions. Councillor Ketan Kurtarkar accused the council of double standards with the chairperson assuring the council that a report will be sought from the market inspectors.

The council also resolved to write to the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) to designate the Costa ground area as open space on the ODP so as to help the council to acquire the land for the purpose of a ground.

The civic body also resolved to hold Carnival along the route held last year at Fatorda overruling the opposition demand of having it in Margao.

A four-member committee was formed to scrutinise the workers list for regularisation. Opposition councillors alleged that the ruling council is favouring certain workers and denying permanent jobs to others.